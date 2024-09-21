C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $93.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

CHRW opened at $104.20 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

