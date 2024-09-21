Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 183,594 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Caleres by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

