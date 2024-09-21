Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY) to “Strong-Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Dunelm Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
