Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

