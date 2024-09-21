Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.92.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.