CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KMX opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.