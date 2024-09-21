CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $65.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

