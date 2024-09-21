China Everbright Environment Group Limited (CHFFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
