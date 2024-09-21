China Everbright Environment Group Limited (CHFFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

