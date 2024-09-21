Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $3,804,852.16 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $3,804,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

