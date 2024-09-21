CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPO. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

