Contrasting Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 8 0 0 1.89 Stellantis 1 6 4 2 2.54

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $27.34, suggesting a potential upside of 82.17%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -390.39% -55.35% -28.83% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lucid Group and Stellantis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $668.29 million 12.05 -$2.83 billion ($1.27) -2.75 Stellantis $176.19 billion 0.27 $20.13 billion $5.00 3.00

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lucid Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.