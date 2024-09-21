Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

