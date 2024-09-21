Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.