Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CBRL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
