Critical Comparison: SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) & Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and SOBR Safe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.25 SOBR Safe $174,004.00 10.20 -$10.22 million ($0.62) -0.14

Flexpoint Sensor Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOBR Safe. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOBR Safe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and SOBR Safe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and SOBR Safe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A SOBR Safe -5,357.47% -347.61% -159.28%

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

