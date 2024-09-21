CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $312.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

