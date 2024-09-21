CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $299.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

