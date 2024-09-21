Daniel Durn Sells 6,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ADBE opened at $522.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.18 and its 200-day moving average is $518.73. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
