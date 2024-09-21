Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

