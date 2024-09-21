Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the stock.

Diaceutics stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £112.75 million, a PE ratio of -6,675.00 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

