Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on the stock.
Diaceutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Diaceutics stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £112.75 million, a PE ratio of -6,675.00 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 9.92.
Diaceutics Company Profile
