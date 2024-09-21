DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocGo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DocGo Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of DCGO opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $353.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.