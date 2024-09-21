DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 32.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCGO opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $353.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

