Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
