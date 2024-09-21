Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,440,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $829,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,587,537.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,417 shares of company stock worth $8,464,421. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

