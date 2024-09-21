Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

OTC DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

