Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

