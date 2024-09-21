Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $80,812.45 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $80,812.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

