Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.