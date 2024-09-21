Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,311 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,138,352 shares in the company, valued at $86,998,982.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.