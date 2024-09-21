Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

