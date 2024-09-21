Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.
About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.