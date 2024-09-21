Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.