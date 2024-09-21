Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives $174.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.32.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FI opened at $177.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $178.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

