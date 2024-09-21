Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

