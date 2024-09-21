Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

