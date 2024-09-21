Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) COO Sells $15,017.12 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) COO Drew Sievers sold 11,042 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $15,017.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 800,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Drew Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $31,266.30.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.