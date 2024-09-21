FY2026 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Decreased by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

