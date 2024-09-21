Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

