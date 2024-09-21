Gary Guidry Buys 15,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Guidry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Guidry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Gary Guidry acquired 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $248,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

