Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GMRE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $638.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
