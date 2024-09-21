Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.28. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.