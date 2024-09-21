Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of GTE opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$260.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.36 and a 1-year high of C$14.23.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4175101 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.