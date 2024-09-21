Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hammerson
Hammerson Stock Performance
Hammerson Company Profile
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.