Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hammerson

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.