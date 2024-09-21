Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,717,315.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $99,823.08.

On Monday, August 19th, Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.71 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

