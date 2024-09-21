HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

