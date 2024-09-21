High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10.

