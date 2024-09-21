High Tide’s (HITI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get High Tide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on High Tide

High Tide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.47. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in High Tide by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.