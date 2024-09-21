Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $389.04.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $389.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.45. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

