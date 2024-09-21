Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,148 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,565,579 shares in the company, valued at 327,609,673.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.85 and its 200 day moving average is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.