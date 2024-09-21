Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,148 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,565,579 shares in the company, valued at 327,609,673.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.85 and its 200 day moving average is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,398,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 798,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 66.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 159,401 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.