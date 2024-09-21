Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Buys C$33,300.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 5.1 %

BQE Water stock opened at C$58.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62. BQE Water Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$69.00.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$3.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 million. BQE Water had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

