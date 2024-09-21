Insider Buying: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Portfolio Manager Buys $100,003.12 in Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard acquired 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,281.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

