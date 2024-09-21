Insider Buying: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £2,998.38 in Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson purchased 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998.38 ($3,960.87).

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKP opened at GBX 648 ($8.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 565.81. Workspace Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.93) and a one year high of GBX 664 ($8.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.