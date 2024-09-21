Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £6,256,534.44 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,264,906.79).
Will Shu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Will Shu sold 2,648,173 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £4,184,113.34 ($5,527,230.30).
Deliveroo Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of ROO opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deliveroo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 107.40 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.20).
Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
