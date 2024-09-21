Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £6,256,534.44 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,264,906.79).

On Friday, September 13th, Will Shu sold 2,648,173 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £4,184,113.34 ($5,527,230.30).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deliveroo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 107.40 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.20).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 202 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.19).

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

