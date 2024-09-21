Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO Sells $50,542.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $29.44 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.95 million, a PE ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FRP by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FRP by 138.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FRP by 101.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 553,265 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 102.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

