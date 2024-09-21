Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO Sells $50,542.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $29.44 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.95 million, a PE ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
