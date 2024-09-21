Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells $245,750.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.